Two US Missions to Venus to Study How Earth-Like Planet Became Uninhabitable Inferno- NASA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) Two US missions to the planet Venus - possibly the first habitable planet in our solar system - will study how it became hothouse incapable of supporting life, NASA said on Wednesday.

"The missions aim to understand how Venus became an inferno-like world when it has so many other characteristics similar to ours - and may have been the first habitable world in the solar system, complete with an ocean and Earth-like climate," NASA said in a press release.