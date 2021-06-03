UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two US Missions To Venus To Study How Earth-Like Planet Became Uninhabitable Inferno- NASA

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 01:50 AM

Two US Missions to Venus to Study How Earth-Like Planet Became Uninhabitable Inferno- NASA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) Two US missions to the planet Venus - possibly the first habitable planet in our solar system - will study how it became hothouse incapable of supporting life, NASA said on Wednesday.

"The missions aim to understand how Venus became an inferno-like world when it has so many other characteristics similar to ours - and may have been the first habitable world in the solar system, complete with an ocean and Earth-like climate," NASA said in a press release.

Related Topics

World May

Recent Stories

AED54.8 bn investments by UAE banks in held-to-mat ..

56 minutes ago

UAE looking to close group gap with first win agai ..

1 hour ago

IHC seeks complaint details from FIA against journ ..

2 hours ago

Balochistan reports 75 more positive for COVID-19

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives to form Boar ..

3 hours ago

Punjab University awards PhD degree to Bushra Naz

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.