Open Menu

Two US Navy Sailors Arrested For Allegedly Transmitting Info To China - Justice Dept.

Umer Jamshaid Published August 04, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Two US Navy Sailors Arrested for Allegedly Transmitting Info to China - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) The US arrested two Navy servicemembers for providing sensitive security information to China, the Justice Department said on Thursday.

"In two separate cases in the Southern and Central Districts of California, two US Navy servicemembers were arrested for transmitting sensitive military information to the People's Republic of China," the release said.

While both arrests occurred in California, they are not related to each other, the statement added.

A US Navy sailor, Jinchao Wei, also known as Patrick Wei, was detained at the Naval Base San Diego and was indicted for conspiracy to send national defense information to a Chinese intelligence officer.

According to the indictment, in March 2022 he sent photos and videos of the USS Essex, stationed at the base, described weapons, and disclosed locations of other vessels in exchange for "thousands of Dollars.

" He also allegedly provided to the Chinese officer approximately 30 technical and mechanical manuals with export control warnings and other sensitive information about Essex and similar ships, it added.

Another Navy servicemember, Wenheng Zhao, aka Thomas Zhao, was arrested following an indictment by a Federal grand jury, charging him with receiving bribes in exchange for transmitting sensitive US military information to a Chinese intelligence officer who posed himself as a maritime economic researcher.

If convicted, Zhao faces up to 20 years in prison, the release added, without providing details on possible penalty for Wei.

Related Topics

Exchange China San Diego March

Recent Stories

Lichtenstein, Wife Plead Guilty to Charges in $4.5 ..

Lichtenstein, Wife Plead Guilty to Charges in $4.5Bln Crypto Scheme - Justice De ..

39 minutes ago
 US Mulls Placing Armed Troops on Civilian Ships Pa ..

US Mulls Placing Armed Troops on Civilian Ships Passing Through Strait of Hormuz ..

39 minutes ago
 Senegal Planning to Partake in Possible Military O ..

Senegal Planning to Partake in Possible Military Operation of ECOWAS in Niger - ..

39 minutes ago
 Senate body unanimously passes Ruet-e-Hilal, Hajj ..

Senate body unanimously passes Ruet-e-Hilal, Hajj & Umrah Regulation Bills, 2023 ..

39 minutes ago
 Climate change, population growth, urbanization, p ..

Climate change, population growth, urbanization, placing strains on freshwater s ..

41 minutes ago
 Govt's responsibility to make environment inclusiv ..

Govt's responsibility to make environment inclusive for differently-abled people ..

41 minutes ago
Public welfare projects mainstay of my 15-month go ..

Public welfare projects mainstay of my 15-month govt: PM

42 minutes ago
 Oil Rally Likely to Run Into 6th Week as Saudis Ag ..

Oil Rally Likely to Run Into 6th Week as Saudis Again Add to Production Cuts

42 minutes ago
 All parties expected to play role in strengthening ..

All parties expected to play role in strengthening LG system: Minister for Law a ..

57 minutes ago
 Building high-quality infrastructure, enhancing re ..

Building high-quality infrastructure, enhancing regional integration priorities ..

59 minutes ago
 Tunisian Border Guards Suppress Rebellion by Over ..

Tunisian Border Guards Suppress Rebellion by Over 150 Rescued Migrants - Nationa ..

39 minutes ago
 UN raises alarm on escalating food crisis in strif ..

UN raises alarm on escalating food crisis in strife-torn Sudan

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World