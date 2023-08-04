Two US Navy Sailors Arrested for Allegedly Transmitting Info to China - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) The US arrested two Navy servicemembers for providing sensitive security information to China, the Justice Department said on Thursday.

"In two separate cases in the Southern and Central Districts of California, two US Navy servicemembers were arrested for transmitting sensitive military information to the People's Republic of China," the release said.

While both arrests occurred in California, they are not related to each other, the statement added.

A US Navy sailor, Jinchao Wei, also known as Patrick Wei, was detained at the Naval Base San Diego and was indicted for conspiracy to send national defense information to a Chinese intelligence officer.

According to the indictment, in March 2022 he sent photos and videos of the USS Essex, stationed at the base, described weapons, and disclosed locations of other vessels in exchange for "thousands of Dollars.

" He also allegedly provided to the Chinese officer approximately 30 technical and mechanical manuals with export control warnings and other sensitive information about Essex and similar ships, it added.

Another Navy servicemember, Wenheng Zhao, aka Thomas Zhao, was arrested following an indictment by a Federal grand jury, charging him with receiving bribes in exchange for transmitting sensitive US military information to a Chinese intelligence officer who posed himself as a maritime economic researcher.

If convicted, Zhao faces up to 20 years in prison, the release added, without providing details on possible penalty for Wei.