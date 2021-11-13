UrduPoint.com

Two US Navy Ships Including Destroyer Porter Arrive In Romania Friday - Statement

Two US Navy Ships Including Destroyer Porter Arrive in Romania Friday - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2021) The US command and control ship Mount Whitney and the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer Porter arrived in Romania to demonstrate the United States' commitment to supporting NATO allies in the region, the US Navy said.

"The ships' presence in the Black Sea demonstrates the US Navy and NATO's continued commitment to collective defense of the European region and reinforces the strength of the NATO alliance," the Navy said in a press release on Friday. "As a valued NATO ally, Romania supports the Black Sea region and NATO allies and partners in ensuring security and stability in the region."

The two ships have been conducting joint and multilateral drills in the Black Sea with NATO partners, the release said.

The ships' arrival in Romania comes as the United States expresses concerns over Russia's military activity near its border with Ukraine.

