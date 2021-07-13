Two US Police Officers Hospitalized After Baltimore Shooting, Suspect Dead - Police Dept.

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 09:13 PM

Two law enforcement officers have been wounded in a shooting this morning in Baltimore, Maryland, while one suspect has been hospitalized and later pronounced dead, Baltimore County Police Department said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) Two law enforcement officers have been wounded in a shooting this morning in Baltimore, Maryland, while one suspect has been hospitalized and later pronounced dead, Baltimore County Police Department said on Tuesday.

"Active scene at Security Square Mall where earlier two law enforcement officers were injured. One suspect has been transported to the hospital as well as the members of law enforcement," the country police said in a tweet.

At this moment, the county police and detectives are on the scene of a shooting that occurred this morning in the parking lot near the 6900 block of Security Boulevard, according to the department.

Later on Tuesday, the police department in a tweet said the suspect was pronounced dead after he suffered at least one gunshot wound.

Rampant gun violence across the US in recent months leaves dozens dead and injured on a daily basis, with police officers commonly getting caught in the line of fire. Last week, two Federal agents of the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and one police officer were non-fatally shot while conducting an investigation in Chicago, Illinois.

Earlier in July, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency in his state in an effort to curb the number of shootings and murders.

