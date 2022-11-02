UrduPoint.com

Two US Police Officers Shot While Serving Warrant Tuesday In New Jersey - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 02, 2022 | 02:10 AM

Two US Police Officers Shot While Serving Warrant Tuesday in New Jersey - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) Two police officers were shot in New Jersey earlier in the day while serving a warrant, NBC reported citing law enforcement sources.

The report said on Tuesday that the officers were shot by a suspect armed with a long gun who fled to the top of a nearby building.

One officer was shot in the neck while the other was hit in the leg, but both officers are expected to survive, the report said.

The suspect only fired two shots from an elevated position near the home where officers were serving a warrant, the report said.

The suspect is not in custody, but officers are believed to have a building surrounded where the suspect may be inside, the report said.

Related Topics

Police May From Top

Recent Stories

Brazil's Bolsonaro to speak after election loss: s ..

Brazil's Bolsonaro to speak after election loss: statement

2 hours ago
 Moscow Calls on UN to Fulfill Obligation to Act as ..

Moscow Calls on UN to Fulfill Obligation to Act as Guarantor of Grain Deal

2 hours ago
 US Engages With Russia on Normalization of Work of ..

US Engages With Russia on Normalization of Work of Embassy in Moscow - State Dep ..

2 hours ago
 Biden, His Top Advisers Quietly Preparing for Re-E ..

Biden, His Top Advisers Quietly Preparing for Re-Election Bid - Reports

2 hours ago
 US Deploying Nuclear Bombers to Australia Sends Me ..

US Deploying Nuclear Bombers to Australia Sends Message to Indo-Pacifc Region - ..

2 hours ago
 Germany Forcing Serbia to Choose Between EU, Russi ..

Germany Forcing Serbia to Choose Between EU, Russia - Reports

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.