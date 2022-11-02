Two US Police Officers Shot While Serving Warrant Tuesday in New Jersey - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) Two police officers were shot in New Jersey earlier in the day while serving a warrant, NBC reported citing law enforcement sources.

The report said on Tuesday that the officers were shot by a suspect armed with a long gun who fled to the top of a nearby building.

One officer was shot in the neck while the other was hit in the leg, but both officers are expected to survive, the report said.

The suspect only fired two shots from an elevated position near the home where officers were serving a warrant, the report said.

The suspect is not in custody, but officers are believed to have a building surrounded where the suspect may be inside, the report said.