Two US Police Officers Suspended After Attacking Australian Journalists During Protests

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) Two police officers have been suspended after attacking two Australian journalists who were covering the George Floyd protests in Washington D.C., the US Park Police (USPP) said on Thursday.

On Monday, 7NEWS US correspondent Amelia Brace and cameraman Tim Myers were attacked by police officers during their coverage of riots near the White House in Washington. The next day, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison called on the country's embassy in Washington to investigate the violent actions of US police officers toward the Australian journalists.

"As is consistent with our established practices and procedures, two U.S. Park Police officers have been assigned to administrative duties, while an investigation takes place regarding the incident with the Australian Press," the USPP wrote on Twitter.

Several similar incidents involving police violence against journalists covering the ongoing US riots have been reported over the week. Mikhail Turgiyev, a journalist with RIA Novosti, a branch of the Rossiya Segodnya Agency that also includes Sputnik, was pepper-sprayed in the face by police on Sunday, despite presenting his press card.

Mass protests across the United States erupted against police brutality and racism starting on May 25, after Floyd, an unarmed 46-year-old African American man, died in police custody in the US city of Minneapolis. Some protests have turned into violent riots that include arson and widespread looting. The protests broke out after a video surfaced showing white police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes before the detainee became unresponsive.