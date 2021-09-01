UrduPoint.com

Two US Service Dogs Left At Kabul Airport After Troop Withdrawal - Taliban Source

Faizan Hashmi 8 seconds ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 04:43 PM

Two US Service Dogs Left at Kabul Airport After Troop Withdrawal - Taliban Source

Two service dogs were left at the Kabul airport after the United States completed troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, a source in the Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) told Sputnik on Wednesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) Two service dogs were left at the Kabul airport after the United States completed troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, a source in the Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The trained K-9 military dogs were first handed over to the Afghan security forces when the US launched their hasty withdrawal campaign, but following the Taliban takeover, the animals were transferred to the Kabul airport. Some dogs were evacuated by the US by plane before the havoc at the airport began.

"We saw trained dogs placed aboard of a plane and evacuated from Afghanistan," the source said.

However, two US dogs were left at the airport. The American troops may have left the animals that seemed "useless" to them, the Taliban source added.

The US Department of Defense said on Tuesday that they had evacuated all service dogs and their handlers from Afghanistan.

Late on Monday, the Pentagon announced the completion of troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, two weeks after Kabul was seized by Taliban on August 15 and the civilian government fled the country.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Russia Pentagon United States May August All From Government Airport

Recent Stories

Authorities directed to take strict action against ..

Authorities directed to take strict action against profiteers

1 second ago
 Over one lakh fine imposed on profiteers

Over one lakh fine imposed on profiteers

3 seconds ago
 Men's, Women's T20 WC EAP qualifiers cancelled

Men's, Women's T20 WC EAP qualifiers cancelled

4 seconds ago
 Secretary Agriculture reviews crop situation

Secretary Agriculture reviews crop situation

5 seconds ago
 Minar-e-Pakistan incident: TikToker identifies six ..

Minar-e-Pakistan incident: TikToker identifies six suspects during parade in jai ..

8 minutes ago
 Rangers arrest accused of cop's target killing

Rangers arrest accused of cop's target killing

44 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.