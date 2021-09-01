Two US Service Dogs Left at Kabul Airport After Troop Withdrawal - Taliban Source

Two service dogs were left at the Kabul airport after the United States completed troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, a source in the Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) told Sputnik on Wednesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) Two service dogs were left at the Kabul airport after the United States completed troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, a source in the Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The trained K-9 military dogs were first handed over to the Afghan security forces when the US launched their hasty withdrawal campaign, but following the Taliban takeover, the animals were transferred to the Kabul airport. Some dogs were evacuated by the US by plane before the havoc at the airport began.

"We saw trained dogs placed aboard of a plane and evacuated from Afghanistan," the source said.

However, two US dogs were left at the airport. The American troops may have left the animals that seemed "useless" to them, the Taliban source added.

The US Department of Defense said on Tuesday that they had evacuated all service dogs and their handlers from Afghanistan.

Late on Monday, the Pentagon announced the completion of troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, two weeks after Kabul was seized by Taliban on August 15 and the civilian government fled the country.