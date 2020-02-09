Two US Servicemen Killed by Man in Afghan Uniform in Nangarhar Province - USFOR-A

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW/KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2020) Two US servicemen were killed and six others were injured after a man wearing an Afghan uniform opened fire on a US-Afghan operation in eastern Nangarhar province, the US forces in the country (USFOR-A) said.

On Saturday, USFOR-A said that a US-Afghan operation in Nangarhar was "engaged by direct fire," pledging to provide further updates later.

In a fresh statement, circulated in media, USFOR-A spokesman Sonny Leggett said that "current reports indicate an individual in an Afghan uniform opened fire on the combined U.

S. and Afghan force with a machine gun.

"Two U.S. service members were killed and six others were wounded in a firefight on Feb. 8 in Sherzad district, Nangarhar province," Leggett stated.

He added that the incident was under investigation, with the cause or motive behind the attack remaining unknown.

Ajmal Omar, a member of the Nangarhar Provincial Council, meanwhile, told Sputnik that seven Americans, a commando soldier and a policeman were killed after an Afghan commando soldier opened fire on foreign troops at a base in the Sherzad district.