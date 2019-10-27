UrduPoint.com
Two US Servicemen Slightly Injured In Operation Against Baghdadi - Esper

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2019) Two US servicemen have been slightly injured during the operation targeting IS leader Abu Bakr Baghdadi, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said in a statement on Sunday.

 Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump announced that Baghdadi was killed in a special operation.

The IS leader committed suicide in an underground tunnel, being chased by the US troops, Trump added.

 "We had two minor casualties, two minor injuries, to our soldiers. They've already returned to duty," Esper told CNN.

