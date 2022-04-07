UrduPoint.com

Two US Soldiers Injured In Attack In Northeastern Syria - Coalition Forces

Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2022 | 02:19 PM

Two US Soldiers Injured in Attack in Northeastern Syria - Coalition Forces

Two US soldiers were injured as a result of a fire attack on coalition forces in northeastern Syria, the Joint Special Operations Task Force - Levant said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) Two US soldiers were injured as a result of a fire attack on coalition forces in northeastern Syria, the Joint Special Operations Task Force - Levant said on Thursday.

"This morning, an indirect fire attack targeted Coalition forces at Green Village in northeast Syria.

The attack injured two U.S. service members. One was treated and released, while the other is under evaluation for traumatic brain injury. This incident is under investigation," the joint task force tweeted.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Fire Syria

Recent Stories

1,765 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals ..

1,765 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

1 minute ago
 Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

1 minute ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

1 minute ago
 Samsung Launches ‘Share The Goodness’ Ramadan ..

Samsung Launches ‘Share The Goodness’ Ramadan Campaign For A More Meaningful ..

13 minutes ago
 Sadaf Kanwal comes to spotlight with pregnancy rum ..

Sadaf Kanwal comes to spotlight with pregnancy rumors

17 minutes ago
 NUST features prominently in QS Subject Rankings 2 ..

NUST features prominently in QS Subject Rankings 2022

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.