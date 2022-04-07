Two US Soldiers Injured in Attack in Northeastern Syria - Coalition Forces

Two US soldiers were injured as a result of a fire attack on coalition forces in northeastern Syria, the Joint Special Operations Task Force - Levant said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) Two US soldiers were injured as a result of a fire attack on coalition forces in northeastern Syria, the Joint Special Operations Task Force - Levant said on Thursday.

"This morning, an indirect fire attack targeted Coalition forces at Green Village in northeast Syria.

The attack injured two U.S. service members. One was treated and released, while the other is under evaluation for traumatic brain injury. This incident is under investigation," the joint task force tweeted.