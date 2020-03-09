Two US Soldiers Killed by Enemy Forces in Iraq - Operation Inherent Resolve

At least two US soldiers were killed in Iraq during an operation against the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia), Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) said in a statement on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) At least two US soldiers were killed in Iraq during an operation against the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia), Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) said in a statement on Monday.

"Two US service members were killed by enemy forces while advising and accompanying Iraqi Security Forces during a mission to eliminate an ISIS terrorist stronghold in a mountainous area of north central Iraq, March 8," the coalition said.