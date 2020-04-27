(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Following an attack at a US Army vehicle by an unknown armed group in the northeastern Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor, two US troops are missing, state television in Syria reported on Monday

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) Following an attack at a US Army vehicle by an unknown armed group in the northeastern Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor, two US troops are missing, state television in Syria reported on Monday.

According to the Surya Fadiyah public broadcaster, the US military were on their way from the Omar oil field to the Tanak refinery 20 miles to the southeast when their Hammer was attacked.

The car reportedly was found later completely burned, while the soldiers' whereabouts remain unknown.

Attacks on army vehicles of the United States are a regular occurrence in Syria.

Earlier this month, a US army officer and two soldiers of the Syrian opposition forces were killed in an ambush on army patrol in Deir ez-Zor. Another attack in the northern province of Hasakah left several US soldiers injured.