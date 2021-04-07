UrduPoint.com
Two US Supersonic Heavy Bombers Conduct Overflight Missions In Aegean Sea - EUCOM

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 06:31 PM

Two US Supersonic Heavy Bombers Conduct Overflight Missions in Aegean Sea - EUCOM

Two US supersonic heavy bombers have carried out overflight missions in the Aegean Sea, the US European Command (EUCOM) said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) Two US supersonic heavy bombers have carried out overflight missions in the Aegean Sea, the US European Command (EUCOM) said on Wednesday.

"As part of US European Command's continuing efforts to demonstrate the far-reaching capabilities of America's strategic bomber aircraft, two US B-1 Lancer bombers stationed at Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota conducted overflight missions in the Aegean Sea today," EUCOM said in a press release.

The military operation was a part of EUCOM's regular Bomber Task Force missions, the release said.

"The single-day mission of the supersonic heavy bombers took the aircraft and crews nearly 12,000 nautical miles during the roundtrip operation," EUCOM added.

The command said the mission demonstrated the steadfast US "commitment to European security."

The EUCOM also noted in the release that the bombers were escorted by two Aviano, Italy-based US F-16 fighter jets when they arrived to Europe before flying over the Aegean Sea.

