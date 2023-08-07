Open Menu

Two US Warships Bring 3,000-Strong Reinforcement To Contingent In Middle East - Navy

Faizan Hashmi Published August 07, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Two US Warships Bring 3,000-Strong Reinforcement to Contingent in Middle East - Navy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2023) Two US ships with 3,000 troops on board have arrived in middle Eastern waters to provide "greater flexibility" to US naval forces stationed in the region, the US navy said on Monday.

"More than 3,000 U.S. Sailors and Marines of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) arrived in the Middle East, Aug. 6, as part of a pre-announced Department of Defense deployment," the Naval Forces Central Command said, adding that the reinforcement includes "additional aviation and naval assets.

"

Amphibious assault ship USS Bataan and dock landing ship USS Carter Hall arrived in the Red Sea from the Mediterranean Sea via the Suez Canal, the statement read.

The Pentagon announced reinforcement plans for its Gulf-stationed fleet in July, citing alleged Iranian threats to international navigation. It said USS Bataan and USS Carter Hall will join USS Thomas Hudner, F-16 and F-35 jets of the US 5th Fleet, whose area of operation encompasses approximately 2.5 million square miles and includes parts of the Indian Ocean and the Red Sea.

Related Topics

India Pentagon Suez Middle East July From Million

Recent Stories

El Jadida Horse Show to commence October under ‘ ..

El Jadida Horse Show to commence October under ‘Equestrianism and Sustainable ..

21 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed approves 2023-2024 season progra ..

Mansour bin Zayed approves 2023-2024 season programme of Emirates International ..

36 minutes ago
 Make A Wish Foundation-UAE accomplishes 75% of its ..

Make A Wish Foundation-UAE accomplishes 75% of its H1&#039;23 operational plan

1 hour ago
 Emirates Delivers launches services in Kuwait

Emirates Delivers launches services in Kuwait

1 hour ago
 Jafza to house Neweast&#039;s new AED500mn automot ..

Jafza to house Neweast&#039;s new AED500mn automotive parts distribution hub

1 hour ago
 Inzamam appointed as Pakistan men’s team chief s ..

Inzamam appointed as Pakistan men’s team chief selector

1 hour ago
Daikin UAE signs &#039;Climate-Responsible Compani ..

Daikin UAE signs &#039;Climate-Responsible Companies Pledge&#039; to achieve net ..

1 hour ago
 UAE chairs meeting of Regional Cooperation Mechani ..

UAE chairs meeting of Regional Cooperation Mechanism between ICAO, MENA

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi to host 2nd WorldSkills Asia competition ..

Abu Dhabi to host 2nd WorldSkills Asia competition in November

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan main planner of May 9 incidents: Attaul ..

Imran Khan main planner of May 9 incidents: Attaullah Tarar

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler forms UOK’s Board of Trustees

Sharjah Ruler forms UOK’s Board of Trustees

3 hours ago
 FANR’s Board of Management reviews progress on B ..

FANR’s Board of Management reviews progress on Barakah Nuclear Power Plant

3 hours ago

More Stories From World