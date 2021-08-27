UrduPoint.com

Two US Warships Lawfully Transit Taiwan Strait - Navy

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 11:30 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) Two US warships conducted routine transits through the Taiwan Strait in accordance with international law, the US 7th Fleet said in a statement on Friday.

"The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd (DDG 100) and legend-class US Coast Guard National Security Cutter Munro (WMSL 755) conducted routine Taiwan Strait transits Aug.

27 (local time) through international waters in accordance with international law," the statement said.

Both ships transited the strait lawfully demonstrating the United States' commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific, the statement added.

China has repeatedly stated that the Taiwan issue is the most sensitive in bilateral relations between Washington and Beijing. China considers Taiwan to be a renegade province and routinely protests whenever US warships transit the strait.

