Two US Warships to Pass Bosphorus on April 14-15 - Turkish Foreign Ministry Source

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) Two US warships will pass through the Bosphorus to the Black Sea on April 14-15, a source from the Turkish Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the source said that the United States has noticed Turkey about the passage of two warships to the Black Sea, where they will remain until May 4.

"According to the information received from the American side, it is planned that two ships will enter the Black Sea one after another on April 14 and 15, and will return on May 4 and 5," the source said.

On Thursday, CNN reported that the US is considering sending warships to the Black Sea in the next several weeks in a show of support for Ukraine and as a warning to Russia.