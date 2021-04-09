UrduPoint.com
Two US Warships To Remain In Black Sea Until May 4 - Turkish Foreign Ministry Source

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 05:00 PM

The United States has noticed Turkey about the passage of two warships through the Bosphorus to the Black Sea, where they will remain until May 4, a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Friday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) The United States has noticed Turkey about the passage of two warships through the Bosphorus to the Black Sea, where they will remain until May 4, a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Friday.

The media has reported earlier that Washington notified Ankara about the passage of two warships.

"Yes, we have information about this. In accordance with the Montreux Convention, the notification was made through diplomatic channels 15 days in advance. The ships will remain in the Black Sea until May 4th," the source said.

On Thursday, CNN reported that the US is considering sending warships to the Black Sea in the next several weeks in a show of support for Ukraine and as a warning to Russia.

