Two Victims of Shooting in Far Eastern Trade School Get Better

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) The condition of two out of three victims of the trade school shooting in the Far Eastern city of Blagoveshchensk is improving, one will soon be discharged from the hospital, an official from the Ministry of Health of the Amur Region told Sputnik on Monday.

"One of the patients of the Amur regional children's hospital is still in the intensive care unit, his condition is stable. The second one is in the pediatric polytrauma unit. His dynamic is positive, most likely he will be discharged in the coming days.

The patient from the Blagoveshchensk municipal clinical hospital is also in stable condition, [and] is conscious. He is scheduled to be transferred to the trauma unit," the official said.

On November 14, a 19-year old student opened fire inside the trade school of construction and utilities. The attack left one person killed, while three other young men were injured. The gunman took his own life. A criminal case was opened over the incident.