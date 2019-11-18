UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Victims Of Shooting In Far Eastern Trade School Get Better

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 06:50 AM

Two Victims of Shooting in Far Eastern Trade School Get Better

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) The condition of two out of three victims of the trade school shooting in the Far Eastern city of Blagoveshchensk is improving, one will soon be discharged from the hospital, an official from the Ministry of Health of the Amur Region told Sputnik on Monday.

"One of the patients of the Amur regional children's hospital is still in the intensive care unit, his condition is stable. The second one is in the pediatric polytrauma unit. His dynamic is positive, most likely he will be discharged in the coming days.

The patient from the Blagoveshchensk municipal clinical hospital is also in stable condition, [and] is conscious. He is scheduled to be transferred to the trauma unit," the official said.

On November 14, a 19-year old student opened fire inside the trade school of construction and utilities. The attack left one person killed, while three other young men were injured. The gunman took his own life. A criminal case was opened over the incident.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Fire Student Young Blagoveshchensk November Criminals From

Recent Stories

Emirati media outlets follow a balanced approach, ..

7 hours ago

Department of Community Development launches &#039 ..

7 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed tours Dubai Airshow

7 hours ago

Arab League meetings on role of media in counterin ..

7 hours ago

Queen Elizabeth II receives credentials of UAE Amb ..

7 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre takes part in Dub ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.