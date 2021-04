(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) A gunman in the US city of Frederick, Maryland shot at least two people before being taken down, local police said on Tuesday.

"We are on scene responding to an active shooter in the 8400 block of Progress Drive. Currently there are two victims and one suspect is down," the Frederick Police said via Twitter.