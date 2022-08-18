UrduPoint.com

Two Villages In Belgorod Region Evacuated Due To Fire At Ammunition Depot - Governor

Sumaira FH Published August 18, 2022 | 11:20 PM

Two Villages in Belgorod Region Evacuated Due to Fire at Ammunition Depot - Governor

People are being evacuated from two villages in the Belgorod region after a fire in an ammunition depot, emergency services are working on the spot, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Thursday

BELGOROD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) People are being evacuated from two villages in the Belgorod region after a fire in an ammunition depot, emergency services are working on the spot, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Thursday.

"A warehouse with ammunition caught fire near the village of Timonovo, Valuysky urban district. According to the latest data, there are no casualties, there are no victims. The head of the district takes the residents of the villages of Timonovo and Soloti to a safe distance," Gladkov said on Telegram.

According to the governor, all emergency services are working at the scene, the cause of the fire is being established.

