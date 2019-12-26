UrduPoint.com
Two Wanted 'Terrorists' Killed In Shootout With Police In Saudi Arabia's East - Reports

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 12:00 AM

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) The police killed two wanted terrorist suspects in a shootout in the eastern Saudi city of Dammam on Wednesday, the kingdom's Al Ekhbariya television channel reported.

The incident took place in Al-Anoud neighborhood.

An eyewitness told the tv channel that two unidentified persons had first opened fire on passersby.

After police arrived, the shooters took cover in a residential building, where they were gunned down by law enforcement officers within about 30 minutes.

Amid the shootout, security forces managed to evacuate people from the area.

Another witness, a local resident, said that the police had already cordoned off the area a few days ago, while searching for the same two suspected terrorists.

