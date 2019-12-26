Two Wanted 'Terrorists' Killed In Shootout With Police In Saudi Arabia's East - Reports
Muhammad Irfan 2 hours ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 12:10 AM
DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) The police killed two wanted terrorist suspects in a shootout in the eastern Saudi city of Dammam on Wednesday, the kingdom's Al Ekhbariya television channel reported.
The incident took place in Al-Anoud neighborhood.
An eyewitness told the tv channel that two unidentified persons had first opened fire on passersby.
After police arrived, the shooters took cover in a residential building, where they were gunned down by law enforcement officers within about 30 minutes.
Amid the shootout, security forces managed to evacuate people from the area.
Another witness, a local resident, said that the police had already cordoned off the area a few days ago, while searching for the same two suspected terrorists.