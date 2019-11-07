Two-Week Postal Strike to Halt Letter Delivery in Finland - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) Postal workers will refuse to work for two weeks starting from next Monday, a decision made after the state labor negotiator said that she had failed to settle the wages row with the trade union, media said Thursday.

National Conciliator Vuokko Piekkala said an agreement with the Finnish Post and Logistics Union (PAU) seemed unreachable at this time, according to the YLE national broadcaster.

Workers delivering, handling and transporting mail will stage a walkout beginning at 6 a.

m. (04:00 GMT) on November 11 and continuing until midnight on November 24.

A similar strike in September was reportedly called off after sides involved agreed to discuss plans to shift some staffers to another contract that PAU argued would cut their wages.

Parcel delivery in Finland is expected to be delayed by days if the strike goes ahead as planned, although deliveries abroad are still subject to discussion. Delays in letter deliveries could last for weeks.