Two women and a child were killed and three more civilians were injured in Syria's Aleppo due to a terrorist rocket attack on the city on Tuesday, media reported

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) Two women and a child were killed and three more civilians were injured in Syria's Aleppo due to a terrorist rocket attack on the city on Tuesday, media reported.

Terrorists fired rockets from western and southwestern outskirts of Aleppo, Syrian state-run Sana news agency reported. The majority of them fell on Jamiet al-Zahraa neighborhood of the city, where the child was killed as a result of the shelling.

Two women were killed in New Aleppo neighborhood, the media said.

Last week, 28 civilians were killed due to the shelling of Aleppo by terrorists.

According to the Russian Center for Syrian reconciliation, the attacks also injured 56 people.

The situation in the province of Idlib the last stronghold of militants in Syria has escalated since December 19 when the Syrian army launched a new military operation in the area. On January 12, the ceasefire, which was agreed by Russia and Turkey, entered into force. However, militants continue to attack the Syrian army and civilians despite the truce.