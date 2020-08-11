KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) Two women were killed in an attack on a rickshaw in Afghanistan's western province of Herat, a spokesman for the provincial police headquarters told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Two women were killed and a woman and a driver were injured when gunmen on motorcycles opened fire on a rickshaw in the Hawz Karbas area of Herat last night," Abdul Ahad Walizada told Sputnik.

One person has already been arrested in connection with the incident, and police investigation is underway, the police spokesman added.

The motive behind the incident has not been established yet.