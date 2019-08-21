Two Women, Teenager Among Palestinians Arrested in West Bank by Israel - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) Israeli forces have arrested eight Palestinians, including two women and a 13 year-old girl, in the West Bank, media reported on Wednesday, citing the Palestinian Prisoner Society.

The girl from the city of Qalqilya was arrested last night after Israeli soldiers allegedly found a knife in her possession during an inspection, the Wafa news agency reported.

One of the two women arrested, identified as Hiba Ahmad Labadi from the Jenin District of the West Bank, was detained at the Allenby Bridge, which connects the West Bank with Jordan. Another woman was among four Palestinians captured in a Shufat refugee camp in Jerusalem, the media outlet said.

The Israeli security forces also detained two Palestinians in the Salfit District, according to the Wafa news agency.

For decades, Israel has been in conflict with Palestinians, who have been seeking diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which are partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli government has refused to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and continues to build settlements in the occupied areas despite objections from the United Nations.