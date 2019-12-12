UrduPoint.com
Two Workers Missing After Fire At Russia's Admiral Kuznetsov - Emergency Services

Sumaira FH 2 hours ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 03:03 PM

Two Workers Missing After Fire at Russia's Admiral Kuznetsov - Emergency Services

Two workers are missing after the fire at Russia's only aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov, docked in the northern city of Murmansk for repairs, a representative of the regional emergency services told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) Two workers are missing after the fire at Russia's only aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov, docked in the northern city of Murmansk for repairs, a representative of the regional emergency services told Sputnik on Thursday.

Three people were injured as a result of the fire. The emergency services said earlier in the day that the fate of one worker remained unknown.

"The fate of two workers remains unknown. Three others have been rescued," the representative of the regional emergency services said.

Fire fighting operations continue.

