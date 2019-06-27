An explosive device went off in Syria's capital city Damascus Thursday morning, wounding a woman and her child, state news agency SANA reported

DAMASCUS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :An explosive device went off in Syria's capital city Damascus Thursday morning, wounding a woman and her child, state news agency SANA reported.

The explosive device ripped through a car on the Mazzeh highway west of capital Damascus, said the report.

The explosion is a terror act, it added.

The explosion is the first to be branded as an act of terror and the third to hit the capital this year.

On June 15, an explosion took place inside a military base west of Damascus, in what appeared to be caused by accidental fire.

On Jan. 20, an explosion took place in the Syrian capital Damascus on the Southern Highway.

At the time, SANA said it was en explosive device that was from the leftovers of the rebels in the Daraya Suburb west of Damascus.

However, it's not yet clear who was the exact target of the Thursday explosion in Mazzeh Highway or the party behind it.