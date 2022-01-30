ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2022) A two-year-old girl died from COVID-19 at Bambino Gesu hospital in Rome, the clinic's administration announced on Sunday.

The girl was hospitalized in the city of Catanzaro in southern Italy. On Saturday, the baby's condition worsened and the local medics decided to urgently transfer her to the capital. The patient was on life support and was transported by a C-130J military aircraft.

"The patient was admitted to the clinic already intubated in a hopeless condition with respiratory failure and impaired vital functions. Despite all the efforts of the doctors, the girl died a few hours after arriving at the hospital," the clinic said in a statement.

The baby was not vaccinated against coronavirus, as vaccination starts at the age of five in Italy.

On Tuesday, Italian media reported that an unvaccinated 10-year-old boy died in Turin due to serious heart issues caused by COVID-19.

The Italian Society of Pediatrics (SIP) reported a marked increase in the number of children hospitalized due to COVID-19, while there is a drop in new cases across all other age groups. Over the past week, the number of children aged 5 to 11 admitted to hospitals with COVID-19 more than tripled, jumping from 113 to almost 400 people. The SIP called for an urgent mass vaccination of children.