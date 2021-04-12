UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two-Year-Old In Critical Condition After Seattle Shooting - Police

Umer Jamshaid 16 seconds ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 07:00 AM

Two-Year-Old in Critical Condition After Seattle Shooting - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) At least three people, including a two-year-old were injured in a shooting in central Seattle, local police said.

The child and two adult men were taken to the hospital after the Sunday shooting in Seattle's Central District; the two-year-old is in critical condition, Seattle police spokesperson Detective Valerie Carson said as cited by The Seattle Times.

The shooting occurred at around 3:22 p.m. local time on Sunday (22:22 GMT) at 23rd Avenue South and South Jackson Street in Seattle's Central District, according to police.

KIRO-TV reported on Sunday that a total of four people were injured in the shooting. The third injured man was at a hospital in satisfactory condition.

No other details on the shooting have been released by police so far.

Related Topics

Injured Police Man Jackson Seattle Sunday P

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Khor Kalba Mangrove Cent ..

5 hours ago

UAE&#039;s landmarks celebrate Jordan’s centenar ..

5 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler congratulates King of Jordan on Kin ..

5 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid attends Al Marmoom Camel Race ..

8 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak, Rashid Al Nuaimi attend virtua ..

8 hours ago

Emaar Properties approves 10% dividend payment for ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.