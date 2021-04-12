Two-Year-Old in Critical Condition After Seattle Shooting - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) At least three people, including a two-year-old were injured in a shooting in central Seattle, local police said.

The child and two adult men were taken to the hospital after the Sunday shooting in Seattle's Central District; the two-year-old is in critical condition, Seattle police spokesperson Detective Valerie Carson said as cited by The Seattle Times.

The shooting occurred at around 3:22 p.m. local time on Sunday (22:22 GMT) at 23rd Avenue South and South Jackson Street in Seattle's Central District, according to police.

KIRO-TV reported on Sunday that a total of four people were injured in the shooting. The third injured man was at a hospital in satisfactory condition.

No other details on the shooting have been released by police so far.