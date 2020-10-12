UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Young Girls Injured In Overnight Shooting In Southern France - Reports

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 01:30 PM

Two Young Girls Injured in Overnight Shooting in Southern France - Reports

Two girls, aged 17 and 19, were injured in a shooting while in car, in the French city of Marseille, media reported on Monday, adding that one of the victims was in a serious condition

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) Two girls, aged 17 and 19, were injured in a shooting while in car, in the French city of Marseille, media reported on Monday, adding that one of the victims was in a serious condition.

According to Le Provence newspaper, the attack occurred on Sunday night around 11:30 p.m. (00:30 GMT) in the Belle-de-Mai district of Marseille.

The two teenage girls suffered gunshot wounds while inside a car believed to be a drug-related target of another car with the attackers.

The 19-year-old was hit in the head and legs, and is currently in severe condition. The second victim was injured in her knee and arm, but her vitals have been stable, the media said. The driver of the vehicle was not affected, and the fourth person who had been in the car reportedly fled the crime scene.

An investigation has been opened, however, the perpetrators have not yet been found.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Driver Vehicle Car Marseille Sunday Media Allied Rental Modarba P

Recent Stories

Israel reports 1,609 new COVID-19 cases

3 minutes ago

Masdar, Miral to develop Abu Dhabi’s largest roo ..

33 minutes ago

No Volunteers Inoculated With Russia's Sputnik V C ..

3 minutes ago

Trump's Supreme Court pick faces Senate hearings

3 minutes ago

Doctors remove kidney stones without surgery

3 minutes ago

Mongolia's foreign trade down 13.9 pct in first th ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.