Two Young Men Detained In France Over Plotting Terrorist Attacks - Reports

Sat 13th March 2021 | 09:35 PM

Two Young Men Detained in France Over Plotting Terrorist Attacks - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2021) The French General Directorate of Internal Security has detained two male teenagers in suburban Paris and Marseille on suspicion that they plotted terrorist attacks, French media reported on Saturday.

The Parisien newspaper said that the men were detained on Wednesday and stood before the court on Saturday, charged with creation of a terrorist community.

One of the men, 17, has confessed plotting an attack against the military out of hatred toward France, according to the report. Investigators found his message in a Telegram chat, translating radical stances, where he said that he wanted to "make France regret" joining the coalition against the Islamic State (terrorist organization, banned in Russia).

The other man, 18, was in touch with terrorists and planned to go to Syria, according to the report. The Algerian-French eventually stepped away from the plan to go to Syria and instead began planning an attack inside France, sharing his potential targets and methods with like-minded individuals. Investigators found multiple texts containing terrorist propaganda on him.

More Stories From World

