Two Young Parents Among Three Killed In Spain Apartment Collapse
Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2024 | 08:24 PM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) The bodies of three people, two of them parents of young children, were found after the internal collapse of a block of flats near Barcelona, officials said Wednesday following an all-night search of the rubble.
"We have located three lifeless bodies in the collapsed building in Badalona, which are awaiting identification," the regional fire service wrote on X, almost 24 hours after the inner section of the five-storey block collapsed.
Xavier Garcia Albiol, mayor of Badalona, a seaside town just north of Barcelona, said the bodies were a man and two women, one of whom was a single mother of young children.
"We're talking about a woman from a country in eastern Europe with two very young daughters who are now on their own," he told TVE public television.
The alarm was raised at midday on Tuesday when nobody turned up at school to collect the girls, he added.
Another victim was a man of about 30 who had very recently become a father whose partner had left with the baby half an hour before the building collapsed.
The third was a woman in her 50s, the mayor said.
