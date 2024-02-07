Open Menu

Two Young Parents Among Three Killed In Spain Apartment Collapse

Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2024 | 08:24 PM

Two young parents among three killed in Spain apartment collapse

The bodies of three people, two of them parents of young children, were found after the internal collapse of a block of flats near Barcelona, officials said Wednesday following an all-night search of the rubble

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) The bodies of three people, two of them parents of young children, were found after the internal collapse of a block of flats near Barcelona, officials said Wednesday following an all-night search of the rubble.

"We have located three lifeless bodies in the collapsed building in Badalona, which are awaiting identification," the regional fire service wrote on X, almost 24 hours after the inner section of the five-storey block collapsed.

Xavier Garcia Albiol, mayor of Badalona, a seaside town just north of Barcelona, said the bodies were a man and two women, one of whom was a single mother of young children.

"We're talking about a woman from a country in eastern Europe with two very young daughters who are now on their own," he told TVE public television.

The alarm was raised at midday on Tuesday when nobody turned up at school to collect the girls, he added.

Another victim was a man of about 30 who had very recently become a father whose partner had left with the baby half an hour before the building collapsed.

The third was a woman in her 50s, the mayor said.

Related Topics

Fire Europe Young Man Barcelona Women TV From

Recent Stories

Eight outlaws arrested; drugs, weapons recovered

Eight outlaws arrested; drugs, weapons recovered

49 seconds ago
 ECP urges public to use official channels for elec ..

ECP urges public to use official channels for election information

51 seconds ago
 Social Security Hospital to be expanded: FCCI Pres ..

Social Security Hospital to be expanded: FCCI President

52 seconds ago
 General Election -2024 : Nation goes to polls to e ..

General Election -2024 : Nation goes to polls to elect representatives for 5-yea ..

53 seconds ago
 Germany provides EUR 45 million assistance to Paki ..

Germany provides EUR 45 million assistance to Pakistan

56 seconds ago
 ECP sets up complaint desk for women, minorities, ..

ECP sets up complaint desk for women, minorities, physically challenged voters

6 minutes ago
Security beefed up in Islamabad

Security beefed up in Islamabad

6 minutes ago
 Commissioner inspects RO office in NA-118

Commissioner inspects RO office in NA-118

6 minutes ago
 European stock markets drop, Shanghai extends gain ..

European stock markets drop, Shanghai extends gains

6 minutes ago
 Interior ministry set up control room to monitor s ..

Interior ministry set up control room to monitor security situation

6 minutes ago
 SSWMB finalizes cleaning around 4492 polling stati ..

SSWMB finalizes cleaning around 4492 polling stations in Karachi to facilitate v ..

4 minutes ago
 Mangla dam water level in continual decline as inf ..

Mangla dam water level in continual decline as inflows reduce to 4500 cusecs to ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World