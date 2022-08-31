Two Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Reactors Running at Reduced Capacity

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) Two reactors at the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant are operating at 60% and 80% of their capacity, the head of the regional administration said Wednesday.

"The fifth and sixth power units at the Zaporizhzhia NPP are working at 60% and 80% of their capacity respectively," Yevgeny Balitsky told Solovyov Live show.

Europe's largest nuclear power plant has been routinely shelled by Ukrainian troops as they seek to wrestle control of the site from Russia. A mission of the UN nuclear watchdog IAEA is expected to inspect the power plant shortly.