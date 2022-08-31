UrduPoint.com

Two Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Reactors Running At Reduced Capacity

Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Two Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Reactors Running at Reduced Capacity

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) Two reactors at the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant are operating at 60% and 80% of their capacity, the head of the regional administration said Wednesday.

"The fifth and sixth power units at the Zaporizhzhia NPP are working at 60% and 80% of their capacity respectively," Yevgeny Balitsky told Solovyov Live show.

Europe's largest nuclear power plant has been routinely shelled by Ukrainian troops as they seek to wrestle control of the site from Russia. A mission of the UN nuclear watchdog IAEA is expected to inspect the power plant shortly.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Nuclear SITE From

Recent Stories

Pak Vs Eng: What are ticket prices for T20I matche ..

Pak Vs Eng: What are ticket prices for T20I matches

52 minutes ago
 US announces $30m for flood-hit Pakistan

US announces $30m for flood-hit Pakistan

2 hours ago
 US dollar continues to depreciate against Pak rupe ..

US dollar continues to depreciate against Pak rupee

2 hours ago
 To politicize Kala Bagh Dam is a serious conspirac ..

To politicize Kala Bagh Dam is a serious conspiracy against the country.Khawaja ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Junior League: teams and their mentors co ..

Pakistan Junior League: teams and their mentors confirmed

3 hours ago
 United States Provides $30 Million in Critical Hum ..

United States Provides $30 Million in Critical Humanitarian Assistance for Flood ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.