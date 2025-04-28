Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Anthony Edwards scored 43 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves out-gunned the Los Angeles Lakers down the stretch to win a pulsating NBA playoff clash 116-113 and take a 3-1 lead in their Western Conference first-round series.

Luka Doncic scored 38 points and LeBron James added 27 for the Lakers, who took a 10-point lead into the fourth quarter but couldn't hang on.

Jaden McDaniels drove for a basket and drew a foul with 39.5 seconds to play, converting the free throw to put Minnesota up 114-113 with 39.5 seconds left.

McDaniels then stole an inbounds pass from James and Edwards drew a foul on the Lakers superstar and made two free throws that sealed it as Austin Reaves missed a final three-point attempt.

The Lakers will try to stay alive in the best-of-seven series when they host game five on Wednesday.

Only 13 NBA teams have rallied from 3-1 down to win a playoff series.

The New York Knicks will have a chance to close out their Eastern Conference series against the Pistons on Tuesday after 94-93 victory in Detroit gave them a 3-1 advantage.

Jalen Brunson scored 32 points and Karl-Anthony Towns delivered two crucial late baskets in the game that ended amid controversy, the Pistons protesting that Tim Hardaway Jr. was fouled by Josh Hart on a last-gasp three-point attempt to win it.

Game officials later conceded a foul should have been called.

In Minneapolis, it was a frantic finish to a physical game. Edwards fell hard when he was clipped by James as the Lakers superstar dived for a loose ball and Minnesota's Rudy Gobert was assessed a flagrant foul for a forearm shove to the back of James's neck after James bumped him with a hip.

Doncic, slowed by a stomach bug in game three, and James, played 46 of the game's 48 minutes -- including all of the second half.

Trailing by three after a back-and-forth first half, the Lakers opened the third quarter on a 14-0 scoring run and led by as many as 12, taking a 94-84 lead into the final frame.

But Edwards scored 16 points in the fourth and Naz Reid contributed a pair of big three-pointers as the Timberwolves put themselves on the brink of the second round.