T'Wolves Rally Late To Beat Lakers, Knicks Edge Pistons Amid Controversy
Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2025 | 08:30 AM
Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Anthony Edwards scored 43 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves out-gunned the Los Angeles Lakers down the stretch to win a pulsating NBA playoff clash 116-113 and take a 3-1 lead in their Western Conference first-round series.
Luka Doncic scored 38 points and LeBron James added 27 for the Lakers, who took a 10-point lead into the fourth quarter but couldn't hang on.
Jaden McDaniels drove for a basket and drew a foul with 39.5 seconds to play, converting the free throw to put Minnesota up 114-113 with 39.5 seconds left.
McDaniels then stole an inbounds pass from James and Edwards drew a foul on the Lakers superstar and made two free throws that sealed it as Austin Reaves missed a final three-point attempt.
The Lakers will try to stay alive in the best-of-seven series when they host game five on Wednesday.
Only 13 NBA teams have rallied from 3-1 down to win a playoff series.
The New York Knicks will have a chance to close out their Eastern Conference series against the Pistons on Tuesday after 94-93 victory in Detroit gave them a 3-1 advantage.
Jalen Brunson scored 32 points and Karl-Anthony Towns delivered two crucial late baskets in the game that ended amid controversy, the Pistons protesting that Tim Hardaway Jr. was fouled by Josh Hart on a last-gasp three-point attempt to win it.
Game officials later conceded a foul should have been called.
In Minneapolis, it was a frantic finish to a physical game. Edwards fell hard when he was clipped by James as the Lakers superstar dived for a loose ball and Minnesota's Rudy Gobert was assessed a flagrant foul for a forearm shove to the back of James's neck after James bumped him with a hip.
Doncic, slowed by a stomach bug in game three, and James, played 46 of the game's 48 minutes -- including all of the second half.
Trailing by three after a back-and-forth first half, the Lakers opened the third quarter on a 14-0 scoring run and led by as many as 12, taking a 94-84 lead into the final frame.
But Edwards scored 16 points in the fourth and Naz Reid contributed a pair of big three-pointers as the Timberwolves put themselves on the brink of the second round.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025
Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans
Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’
IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..
PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression
SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security
Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM
From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics
BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025
More Stories From World
-
T'Wolves rally late to beat Lakers, Knicks edge Pistons amid controversy3 minutes ago
-
Japan's Saigo wins playoff for LPGA Chevron title and first major win3 minutes ago
-
Zverev, Sabalenka battle through in Madrid Open, Rublev defence over13 minutes ago
-
China's digital culture breaks borders, captivating global audiences13 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table6 hours ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results - 1st update6 hours ago