Tymoshenko, Volker Discuss Reform Process In Ukraine - Fatherland Party's Press Office

31 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 10:14 PM

Tymoshenko, Volker Discuss Reform Process in Ukraine - Fatherland Party's Press Office

Yulia Tymoshenko, Ukraine's former prime minister and the leader of the Fatherland party, discussed with US Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations Kurt Volker on Thursday the results of snap parliamentary elections and reform process in the former Soviet republic, the party's press office said in a statement

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) Yulia Tymoshenko, Ukraine's former prime minister and the leader of the Fatherland party, discussed with US Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations Kurt Volker on Thursday the results of snap parliamentary elections and reform process in the former Soviet republic, the party's press office said in a statement.

"The sides discussed the situation in Ukraine, in particular, the outcome of snap parliamentary elections, prospects for implementing reforms, primarily combating corruption, as well as issues pertaining to the cooperation between the United States and Ukraine," the statement read.

Tymoshenko and Volker also spoke about ways to settle the ongoing conflict in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, according to the statement.

Ukraine held the early parliamentary elections on July 21. With 99.8 percent of the votes counted, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Servant of the People party is leading with 43.17 percent, followed by the Opposition Platform For Life party with 13.03 percent and the Fatherland with 8.18 percent.

