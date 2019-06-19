Leader of Ukraine's pro-European Fatherland (Batkivshchyna) party and former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko announced on Wednesday that she had submitted documents to Ukraine's Central Electoral Commission on behalf of her party to run in the parliamentary elections

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) Leader of Ukraine 's pro-European Fatherland (Batkivshchyna) party and former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko announced on Wednesday that she had submitted documents to Ukraine 's Central Electoral Commission on behalf of her party to run in the parliamentary elections.

"Our goal is to [be elected] into the parliament and to unite into a 'coalition of action' based on a new course for Ukraine with new political forces in order to renew Ukraine," Tymoshenko said in a statement on her website after she filed the documents with the commission.

Tymoshenko added that her goal was to achieve "results in 100 days," that would establish the course for the country immediately following the parliamentary elections.

The early general election in Ukraine was called after Zelenskyy dissolved the country's parliament after his inauguration last month. His decision was based on the fact that no ruling coalition had been formed in over 30 days. The election is scheduled for July 21.

According to a recent poll conducted by the Rating sociological group, 7.3 percent of Ukraine's population is ready to support Tymoshenko's party in the upcoming elections. In order to secure seats in the Ukrainian parliament a party must surpass the 5 percent threshold.