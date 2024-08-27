Typhoon disrupts travel, brings heavy rain in Japan

(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) A strong typhoon was heading for southern Japan Tuesday, bringing heavy rain and disrupting bullet trains and flights.

Typhoon Shanshan was moving towards the southern Amami archipelago, packing gusts of up to 216 kilometres (135 miles) per hour.

On Tuesday morning, heavy rain prompted the suspension of the bullet train between the central cities of Hamamatsu and Toyohashi, though service resumed shortly thereafter, according to the operator.

There were also delays on other parts of the high-speed network and local trains, Central Japan Railway and West Japan Railway said.

Going forward, some bullet train operations may be cancelled or suspended later this week, depending on the course of the typhoon, the firms cautioned Tuesday.

Japan Airlines said it would cancel 116 domestic flights Tuesday and Wednesday, as well as six international ones.

All Nippon Airways, meanwhile, said it would cancel 68 domestic flights from Wednesday to Friday due to the typhoon.

The Japan Meteorological Agency urged residents to "evacuate from dangerous places", as it warned of heavy rain and potential landslides in the central Shizuoka area and high waves hitting the southern Amami region.

Typhoon Shanshan is expected to veer towards the main southern island of Kyushu later this week.