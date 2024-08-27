Typhoon disrupts travel, brings heavy rain in Japan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) A strong typhoon was heading for southern Japan Tuesday, bringing heavy rain and disrupting bullet trains and flights.

Typhoon Shanshan was moving towards the southern Amami archipelago, packing gusts of up to 216 kilometres (135 miles) per hour.

On Tuesday morning, heavy rain prompted the suspension of the bullet train between the central cities of Hamamatsu and Toyohashi, though service resumed shortly thereafter, according to the operator.

There were also delays on other parts of the high-speed network and local trains, Central Japan Railway and West Japan Railway said.