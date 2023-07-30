Open Menu

Typhoon Doksuri Affects 1.454Mln People In Eastern China, With 363,000 Evacuated - Reports

Sumaira FH Published July 30, 2023 | 08:50 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2023) Super Typhoon Doksuri has affected 1.454 million people in China's Fujian Province and 363,000 people have been evacuated, Chinese local newspaper Fujian Daily reported on Sunday.

In addition, 10,800 hectares (26,687 acres) of agricultural land were affected by the typhoon, the newspaper reported. The typhoon also destroyed 90 houses in the province, 346 houses suffered serious damage and 4,571 suffered moderate damage. Direct economic losses totaled 3.053 billion Yuan ($427 million), the newspaper added.

The typhoon left the province on Saturday, weakening to a tropical depression, according to the Fujian Daily.

On Friday, super typhoon Doksuri reached the coast of China's eastern Fujian province, the state-run China Central Television (CCTV) reported.

Before coming to China, Doksuri hit the Philippines earlier this week, bringing winds of up to 75 kilometers per hour (108 miles per hour) to the country's most populated island of Luzon and leaving six people dead.

