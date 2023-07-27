Typhoon Doksuri Kills 5 People in Northern Philippines - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) Five people have died in Typhoon Doksuri, also known as Egay, which has ravaged the northern Philippines, The Philippine Star newspaper reported on Thursday, citing the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

Doksuri, which was classified as a super typhoon on Tuesday, has already claimed five lives, four from the Cordillera Administrative Region and one from Calabarzon, the newspaper said. Two other people from the Western Visayas region in the central Philippines were reportedly injured.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), more than 328,000 people from across the country were affected by the powerful cyclone and the intensified southwest monsoon, with more than 20,000 forced to flee their homes, the report said.

To date, the government has provided 10.29 million pesos ($188,470) in financial assistance to those affected.

The typhoon is expected to leave Philippine territory Thursday morning or afternoon and head toward southeastern China.

Doksuri is the fifth cyclone to hit the Philippines this year. Scientists have warned that the strength of cyclones is increasing due to global warming.