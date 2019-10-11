UrduPoint.com
Typhoon Hagibis Approaching Japan Comparable To Deadly 1958 Ida Typhoon - Authorities

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 09:20 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) Typhoon Hagibis, which is approaching Japan's coast, could be compared to deadly Typhoon Ida, also known as the Kanogawa Typhoon, that hit the country back in 1958, a spokesperson of the country's Japan Meteorological Agency said on Friday.

Ida claimed the lives of hundreds of people and is known to be one of the deadliest typhoons on the record.

"A very powerful typhoon, without reducing its speed, may directly make landfall in the regions of Tokai and Kanto [surrounding Tokyo] tomorrow. Apart from windstorm and high waves, there is a danger of record heavy rainfall," the spokesperson told a press conference.

According to the spokesperson, the typhoon can also cause landslides and flooding.

The spokesperson called on local residents to observe safety measures by following the authorities' instructions on evacuation as soon as the rain gets heavier and winds rise.

Hagibis is approaching Japan from the southwest. The weather conditions have already prompted airlines to cancel over 800 flights, while railroad companies are announcing that traffic will be suspended on Saturday.

Schools in Tokyo, which is expected to be affected by the typhoon, have canceled Saturday classes.

