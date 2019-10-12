Typhoon Hagibis Makes Landfall On Japan Coast: Weather Agency
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 03:41 PM
Powerful typhoon Hagibis has made landfall in Japan, officials said on Saturday, as torrential rain and winds have already lashed the country causing floods and mudslides
"The eye of Typhoon Hagibis made landfall shortly before 19:00 (1000 GMT) in Izu Peninsula", southwest of Tokyo, said the Japan Meteorological Agency.