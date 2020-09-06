UrduPoint.com
Typhoon Haishen Approaching Russia's Far East Faster Than Expected - Meteorologists

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 09:20 AM

Typhoon Haishen Approaching Russia's Far East Faster Than Expected - Meteorologists

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2020) Typhoon Haishen, raging across northeast Asia, is approaching Russia's Primorsky Territory faster than forecast, with the arrival expected on Monday, Viktor Chulkov, a spokesman for the local branch of the Hydrometeorological Centre of Russia, told Sputnik.

Meteorologists expected Haishen to peak in Russia on Monday night. It was expected to follow the route of Maysak, another typhoon that made a journey across northeast Asia earlier this week. Haishen is currently headed to Japan's southern Amami Oshima island in Kagoshima Prefecture, moving northward at 12 miles per hour, as reported by Japanese media earlier in the day.

"The latest data shows that the typhoon is moving faster. Experts have accelerated the movement of typhoon Haishen toward Primorsky Territory. The weather is expected to worsen already on Monday afternoon. Rain and wind may start during the day and persist overnight September 8," Chulkov said.

According to the spokesman, Haishen's hit on Russia will be softer than that of Maysak, although the amount of precipitation will be roughly the same.

It is the wind that makes Haishen dangerous ” meteorologists expect it to reach 105 feet per second in the coastal areas and up to 78 feet per second in the continental areas. Due to this wind, the water level in Vladivostok's southern ports is expected to reach critical levels and waves in the Sea of Japan to reach 13 feet in height.

Earlier in the day, the Primorsky Territory authorities said they might close the landmark Zolotoy Bridge over Golden Horn Bay and the bridge from Vladivostok to the Russky island in the Sea of Japan due to the risks associated with the approaching typhoon.

Typhoon Maysak made a landfall in Primorsky Territory this past Thursday, leaving three people killed and 55 others injured. The ensuing blackout has left more than 150,000 people without electricity. Several municipalities declared a state of emergency.

