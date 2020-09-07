Typhoon Haishen Disrupts Work of 2 Nuclear Reactors Upon Reaching South Korea - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) Typhoon Haishen on Monday morning made landfall near the South Korean southwestern city of Ulsan and disrupted transport services and operation of two nuclear reactors, media reported.

On Sunday night, Haishen passed through Japan's southwestern island of Kyushu, causing massive damage. Over 50 people got injured and more than 500,000 households were left without electricity due to the typhoon, according to Japan's NHK broadcaster.

Haishen then made its way toward South Korea and made landfall near Ulsan, located just 28 miles away from the country's major port city of Busan, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the Korea Meteorological Administration.

The typhoon brought strong winds and heavy rains, which interrupted train and air services. Approximately 30,000 households in Ulsan and 580 households in Busan were left without electricity.

The news agency also said, citing South Korea's state-run nuclear plant operator, that the turbines of No. 2 and No. 3 reactors were automatically stopped due to the typhoon, but there has been no radiation leak.

At the moment, atmospheric pressure in the center of the typhoon is 996 hectopascals, while its wind power is 78 miles per hour. The typhoon is expected to weaken as it is moving to the north.