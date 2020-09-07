UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Typhoon Haishen Disrupts Work Of 2 Nuclear Reactors Upon Reaching South Korea - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 11:00 AM

Typhoon Haishen Disrupts Work of 2 Nuclear Reactors Upon Reaching South Korea - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) Typhoon Haishen on Monday morning made landfall near the South Korean southwestern city of Ulsan and disrupted transport services and operation of two nuclear reactors, media reported.

On Sunday night, Haishen passed through Japan's southwestern island of Kyushu, causing massive damage. Over 50 people got injured and more than 500,000 households were left without electricity due to the typhoon, according to Japan's NHK broadcaster.

Haishen then made its way toward South Korea and made landfall near Ulsan, located just 28 miles away from the country's major port city of Busan, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the Korea Meteorological Administration.

The typhoon brought strong winds and heavy rains, which interrupted train and air services. Approximately 30,000 households in Ulsan and 580 households in Busan were left without electricity.

The news agency also said, citing South Korea's state-run nuclear plant operator, that the turbines of No. 2 and No. 3 reactors were automatically stopped due to the typhoon, but there has been no radiation leak.

At the moment, atmospheric pressure in the center of the typhoon is 996 hectopascals, while its wind power is 78 miles per hour. The typhoon is expected to weaken as it is moving to the north.

Related Topics

Injured Electricity Nuclear Ulsan Busan Japan South Korea North Korea Sunday Media From Rains

Recent Stories

Arab Coalition intercepts explosive Houthi drone

50 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 7 September 2020

51 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Over 57,000 UAE citizens working for federal gover ..

12 hours ago

Khalifa Innovation Centre organises 5-day virtual ..

12 hours ago

UAE among the first countries in region to priorit ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.