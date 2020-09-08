UrduPoint.com
Typhoon Haishen Leaves 5,900 People Without Electricity In Russia's Primorsky Territory

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) About 5,900 people in Russia's Primorsky Territory were left without electricity due to Typhoon Haishen that has been raging over northeast Asia for a week, the Energy Ministry said in its situation report on Tuesday.

Local authorities have declared storm warning on September 7-8 over the typhoon. Heavy rains and extreme winds are expected in the area.

According to the ministry, about 5,870 residents of 17 settlements in the Primorsky Territory have been left without electricity supply.

Last week, Typhoon Maysak left over 100,000 people without electricity in the region.

