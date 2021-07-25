UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Typhoon In-Fa Strikes Southeastern Coast Of China As Country Recovers From Mass Flooding

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 11:40 AM

Typhoon In-Fa Strikes Southeastern Coast of China as Country Recovers From Mass Flooding

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2021) Typhoon In-Fa has lashed China's southeastern coast as the country is trying to eliminate the consequences of mass flooding, the China Meteorological Administration said on Sunday.

The typhoon, the sixth to hit the area this year, made landfall on the coast of the city of Zhoushan in the eastern Chinese province of Zhejiang at 12:30 local time (04:30 GMT), just days after deadly floods devastated central regions of the country.

Maximum wind speeds in the area have achieved 38 meters per second (125 feet per second), the national meteorological service said.

Last week, China was hit by heavy rains and flooding that resulted in at least 51 deaths in the province of Henan. Over 160,000 people were evacuated, according to the provincial authorities.

Related Topics

China Sunday Rains

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution to form new Bo ..

26 minutes ago

UAE Press: With new entity, Dubai on global health ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 25, 2021 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree forming Emirati ..

14 hours ago

UAE sends emergency medical aid to Rwanda

14 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.