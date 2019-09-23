UrduPoint.com
Typhoon In Japan Results In 30 People Injured, 60,000 Houses Left Out Of Power - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 08:40 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2019) As many as 30 people were wounded in Japan's prefectures of Okinawa, Saga, Nagasaki and Miyazaki, as the powerful typhoon Tapah hit the the southern and southwestern parts of the country, media reported, citing the Fire and Disaster Management Agency.

About 50,000 houses on Kyushu island were cut off power, and 9,000 more in the main island of Honshu's Yamaguchi Prefecture, the NHK broadcaster reported.

According to the media, some 54 domestic flights were canceled on Monday due to the storm.

The Tapah typhoon is currently moving to northeast over the Sea of Japan. On Tuesday night, it could hit Japan's northernmost island of Hokkaido. However, meteorologists note that the typhoon is gradually losing power.

More Stories From World

