UrduPoint.com

Typhoon Jolina Cuts Power To Thousands Of Philippine Households

Umer Jamshaid 14 minutes ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 05:16 PM

A typhoon that barreled through the northeastern Philippines on Tuesday cut power to more than 286,000 consumers, the government-run Philippine News Agency cited the national electrical utility as saying

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) A typhoon that barreled through the northeastern Philippines on Tuesday cut power to more than 286,000 consumers, the government-run Philippine news Agency cited the national electrical utility as saying.

The typhoon has since weakened to a tropical storm and is pressing northwest at the speed of 15 kilometers per hour (9 mph), packing gale winds of up to 125 km per hour (78 mph).

The National Grid Corporation said on social media that five 69kV power lines had been snapped on the Samar and Leyte islands. Power supply to Leyete was restored hours later.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration says the storm is forecast to strengthen after emerging over the West Philippine Sea on Thursday and will move toward Vietnam.

