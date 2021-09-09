Typhoon Jolina Leaves 11 Dead in Philippines - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) Typhoon Jolina, also known internationally as Conson, killed at least 11 people in the Philippines, media reported on Thursday citing police.

Seven dead bodies were found in coastal waters near Santo Nino, in the central Samar province, where the rescuers managed to save about 50 fishermen in the stormy sea. Four more people were found dead in different parts of Samar Island as of Thursday, the police report says, as cited by the Philippine news Agency.

On Wednesday, over 8,500 individuals were evacuated to safe places amid heavy rain and flooding, one of which occurred in the capital of Manila, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council's report.

The authorities have yet to assess the damage from typhoon Jolina, which made landfall on the Philippine archipelago on Tuesday with gusts of up to 150 kilometers per hour (93.2 mph), but has already passed the Philippines and, weakened, is moving towards the coast of Vietnam. Another typhoon Kiko, also known as Chanthu, is approaching the north of the Philippines, however, with wind speed in gusts reaching 240 kilometers per hour.